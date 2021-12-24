Indonesia Records 204 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 204 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,261,412.
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 182 to 4,112,706.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 5 to 144,047.
The spread of COVID-19 that is under control, high vaccination rate, as well as cancelation of public activity restrictions (PPKM) level 3 during Christmas and New Year period this year have brought a great effect to bring community’s optimism to rebound and resume their regular socio-economic activities.
Education units have also started carrying out limited face-to-face learning (Limited PTM) with the capacity between 25-50 percent and limited learning days and duration.
To that end, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Minister of Home Affairs Muhammad Tito Karnavian, Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology Nadiem Anwar Makarim, and Minister of Religious Affairs Yaqut Cholil Qoumas have issued a Joint Ministerial Decree on Guidelines for Learning amid COVID-19 Pandemic to regulate the adjustment of the limited PTM policy to observe health protocols.