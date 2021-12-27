Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has praised the products of small and medium industries in Bali Province.
According to the President, the products have very good quality.
“We can clearly see how the products of small and medium enterprises in Bali Province have very, very good quality," said the President after visiting the Bali Bangkit Small and Medium Industries Exhibition at Taman Werdhi Budaya Art Centre, Denpasar, Bali on Monday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
In the event, there were around 35 enterprises in Bali Province who exhibited various products such as traditional fabrics, handicrafts, jewelry, furniture, and other products.
The President hopes that the products can be selected and used as souvenirs at G20 events which will be held in Bali in 2022.
Accompanying the President during the visit were Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Investment/Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, and Governor of Bali I Wayan Koster.