English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 401 to 150,831.
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 401 to 150,831.

Indonesia Logs 30,148 New COVID-19 Cases, 401 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 March 2022 17:50
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 30,148 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,800,253.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 55,128 to 5,226,530.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 401 to 150,831.

Kemayoran COVID-19 Hospital

Some 2,615 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the same period yesterday, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 50.
 
"There are 1,163 males and 1,452 females," said Joint Regional Defense Command I public relations staff Septiono Prayogo in a written statement on Tuesday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Canada Continues to Support Women Empowerment in ASEAN

Canada Continues to Support Women Empowerment in ASEAN

English
asean
WHO Highlights Links between Gender, Climate, Health

WHO Highlights Links between Gender, Climate, Health

English
southeast asia
Indonesia, Australia to Co-Chair Southeast Asia Dialogue of Women Leaders 2022

Indonesia, Australia to Co-Chair Southeast Asia Dialogue of Women Leaders 2022

English
Australia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pemerintah Berupaya Tekan Angka Kematian Covid-19
Nasional

Pemerintah Berupaya Tekan Angka Kematian Covid-19

Warga Ukraina Mulai Tinggalkan Kota Sumy via Koridor Kemanusiaan
Internasional

Warga Ukraina Mulai Tinggalkan Kota Sumy via Koridor Kemanusiaan

Layanan One Day Service Body & paint Bengkel Resmi, Bagaimana Standarnya?
Otomotif

Layanan One Day Service Body & paint Bengkel Resmi, Bagaimana Standarnya?

2,76 Juta PKL dan Nelayan Bakal Terima Bantuan Tunai Rp600 Ribu/Orang
Ekonomi

2,76 Juta PKL dan Nelayan Bakal Terima Bantuan Tunai Rp600 Ribu/Orang

Cedera Lutut, LeBron James Absen Lawan San Antonio Spurs
Olahraga

Cedera Lutut, LeBron James Absen Lawan San Antonio Spurs

15 Maret, Xiaomi Rilis Redmi Note 11 Series di Indonesia
Teknologi

15 Maret, Xiaomi Rilis Redmi Note 11 Series di Indonesia

Benedict Cumberbatch Balas Kritikan untuk Film The Power of the Dog
Hiburan

Benedict Cumberbatch Balas Kritikan untuk Film The Power of the Dog

Setop! Ini 4 Alasan Sebaiknya Tak Membeli Sofa Putih
Properti

Setop! Ini 4 Alasan Sebaiknya Tak Membeli Sofa Putih

Beasiswa Pendidikan Indonesia Dibuka Awal April 2022, Khusus Dosen, Guru Hingga Pelaku Budaya
Pendidikan

Beasiswa Pendidikan Indonesia Dibuka Awal April 2022, Khusus Dosen, Guru Hingga Pelaku Budaya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!