Indonesia Logs 30,148 New COVID-19 Cases, 401 Deaths

From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 55,128 to 5,226,530.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 401 to 150,831.
Kemayoran COVID-19 HospitalSome 2,615 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
Compared to the same period yesterday, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 50.
"There are 1,163 males and 1,452 females," said Joint Regional Defense Command I public relations staff Septiono Prayogo in a written statement on Tuesday.
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.