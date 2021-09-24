Indonesia Records 2,557 New Covid-19 Cases, 144 Deaths

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 2,557 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,204,116.From Thursday noon until Friday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 4,607 to 4,017,055.In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 144 to 141,258.At the Virtual Global COVID-19 Summit, United States (US) President Joe Biden announced that the US is donating an additional half a billion Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to low and lower-middle income countries around the globe, with shipments starting in January 2022.This monumental commitment brings the total number of vaccines donated by the US to over 1.1 billion doses, including the 500 million Pfizer-BioNTech doses the US already purchased in June and began shipping in August.The above totals include US donations to Indonesia of 8 million doses of Moderna vaccine and 4.6 million doses of Pfizer vaccine.The latest shipment, a batch of 871,650 Pfizer doses, arrived at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on Thursday.(WAH)