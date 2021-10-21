Indonesia Records 633 New Covid-19 Cases

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 633 covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,237,834.
From Wednesday noon until Thursday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 1,372 to 4,079,120.
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 43 to 143,120.
Some 186 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's Covid-19 Task Force.
Compared to the previous day, the number of covid-19 patients at the emergency hospital decreased by 20 from 206.
"It decreased by 20 compared to yesterday," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Thursday.
According to the official, there are currently 98 male patients and 88 female patients in the emergency hospital.