English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 143,850.
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 143,850.

Indonesia Logs 311 New COVID-19 Cases

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 02 December 2021 20:34
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 311 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,256,998.
 
From Tuesday noon until Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 388 to 4,105,352.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 143,850.
 
In a consensus decision aimed at protecting the world from future infectious diseases crises, the World Health Assembly has agreed to kickstart a global process to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the Constitution of the World Health Organization (WHO) to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.
 
In a press release issued on Wednesday, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said the decision by the Assembly was historic in nature, vital in its mission, and represented a once-in-a-generation opportunity to strengthen the global health architecture to protect and promote the well-being of all people.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The COVID-19 pandemic has shone a light on the many flaws in the global system to protect people from pandemics: the most vulnerable people going without vaccines; health workers without needed equipment to perform their life-saving work; and 'me-first' approaches that stymie the global solidarity needed to deal with a global threat," Dr Tedros said.
 
"But at the same time, we have seen inspiring demonstrations of scientific and political collaboration, from the rapid development of vaccines, to today’s commitment by countries to negotiate a global accord that will help to keep future generations safer from the impacts of pandemics," he added.
 
The Assembly is WHO's top decision-making body.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
G20 Leaders to Visit Mangrove Conservation Forest in Bali: Jokowi

G20 Leaders to Visit Mangrove Conservation Forest in Bali: Jokowi

English
presiden joko widodo
UN, Partners Launch Large-Scale Humanitarian Plan

UN, Partners Launch Large-Scale Humanitarian Plan

English
united nations
BMKG Forecasts Heavy Rains in Some Regions across Indonesia

BMKG Forecasts Heavy Rains in Some Regions across Indonesia

English
BMKG
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Hendra Setiawan: Lebih Berat Lawan Pak Jokowi ketimbang The Minions
Olahraga

Hendra Setiawan: Lebih Berat Lawan Pak Jokowi ketimbang The Minions

Resmi <i>Listing</i> di Nasdaq, Cek Harga Saham Grab
Ekonomi

Resmi Listing di Nasdaq, Cek Harga Saham Grab

Waspada! Ada Indikasi Peningkatan Penularan Covid-19 Sejak November
Nasional

Waspada! Ada Indikasi Peningkatan Penularan Covid-19 Sejak November

Jadwal dan Lokasi Ujian PPPK Guru Tahap 2 Sudah Dapat Dilihat, Ini Link-nya
Pendidikan

Jadwal dan Lokasi Ujian PPPK Guru Tahap 2 Sudah Dapat Dilihat, Ini Link-nya

Terlambat Datang ke Persidangan, Nia Ramadhani dan Ardi Bakrie Ditegur Hakim
Hiburan

Terlambat Datang ke Persidangan, Nia Ramadhani dan Ardi Bakrie Ditegur Hakim

GSK Sebut Obat Anticovid-19 Buatannya Ampuh Melawan Varian Omicron
Internasional

GSK Sebut Obat Anticovid-19 Buatannya Ampuh Melawan Varian Omicron

Spesifikasi Khusus Genesis G80 untuk KTT G20 Indonesia
Otomotif

Spesifikasi Khusus Genesis G80 untuk KTT G20 Indonesia

Bukan 898 dan 895, Qualcomm Umumkan Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Teknologi

Bukan 898 dan 895, Qualcomm Umumkan Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!
Properti

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!