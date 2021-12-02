Indonesia Logs 311 New COVID-19 Cases

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 311 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,256,998.
From Tuesday noon until Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 388 to 4,105,352.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 143,850.
In a consensus decision aimed at protecting the world from future infectious diseases crises, the World Health Assembly has agreed to kickstart a global process to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the Constitution of the World Health Organization (WHO) to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.
In a press release issued on Wednesday, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said the decision by the Assembly was historic in nature, vital in its mission, and represented a once-in-a-generation opportunity to strengthen the global health architecture to protect and promote the well-being of all people.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has shone a light on the many flaws in the global system to protect people from pandemics: the most vulnerable people going without vaccines; health workers without needed equipment to perform their life-saving work; and 'me-first' approaches that stymie the global solidarity needed to deal with a global threat," Dr Tedros said.
"But at the same time, we have seen inspiring demonstrations of scientific and political collaboration, from the rapid development of vaccines, to today’s commitment by countries to negotiate a global accord that will help to keep future generations safer from the impacts of pandemics," he added.
The Assembly is WHO's top decision-making body.