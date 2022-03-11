Indonesia Records 16,110 COVID-19 Cases, 290 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 16,110 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,864,010.
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 39,212 to 5,335,846.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 290 to 151,703.
Meanwhile, some 2,290 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by 301.
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.