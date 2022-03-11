English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 290 to 151,703. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 290 to 151,703. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Records 16,110 COVID-19 Cases, 290 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 March 2022 17:37
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 16,110 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,864,010.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 39,212 to 5,335,846.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 290 to 151,703.
 
Meanwhile, some 2,290 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by 301.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

(WAH)
