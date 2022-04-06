Jakarta Vice Governor Urges Public to Start Using Public Transportation Again

Jakarta: Deputy Governor of Jakarta Ahmad Riza Patria urged people in the capital city to start using means of public transportation to reduce traffic jams that have started occurring after several community activities were relaxed during PPKM Level Two.
"We seek the community's involvement to utilize the existing means of public transport," the Jakarta deputy governor stated at the Jakarta City Hall, Wednesday.
Patria noted that the Jakarta provincial government continues to optimize and improve public transportation services, including TransJakarta.
"We are also preparing transportation and ticket integration. We want to ensure the best public transportation security for our people," he added.
Patria remarked that congestion in Jakarta in the last few days was caused by the easing of PPKM Level Two. Some of the activities that were relaxed have even reached 100 percent, including public transportation capacity and the capacity for face-to-face Learning (PTM).
Most of the other public places, including offices building, cafes, markets, malls, and tourist spots, have also been opened.
He noted that traffic jams had occurred at several locations in Jakarta, thereby indicating that the situation in Jakarta had returned to normal after two years of being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Traffic jam is striking again since people are going back to their normal activity after two years of the pandemic," he noted.
Patria confirmed that the Jakarta Transportation Service was studying the expansion of the odd-even vehicle plate policy to reduce congestion in the city.
Currently, the odd-even vehicle plate policy is being applied on 13 roads in Jakarta.
The odd-even vehicle plate policy applies on Thamrin Street, Jenderal Sudirman Street, Sisingamangaraja Street, Panglima Polim Street, and Fatmawati Street from the Ketimun I Street Intersection to the TB Simatupang Intersection.
The policy is also being implemented on Tomang Raya Street and Jenderal S. Parman Street starting from the intersection of Tomang Raya Street to Gatot Subroto Street.
MT Haryono Street, HR Rasuna Said Street, DI Panjaitan Street, Jenderal A. Yani Street starting from East Bekasi Raya Street Intersection to Perintis Kemerdekaan Street, and Gunung Sahari Street are the other places where the policy is being applied.
The odd-even policy is implemented every Monday-Friday from 6:00 to 10:00 local time and from 16:00 to 21:00 local time. However, this regulation does not apply on the weekends and public holidays.