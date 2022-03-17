Indonesia Records 11,532 New COVID-19 Cases, 237 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 11,532 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,939,082.
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 28,787 to 5,523,393.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 237 to 153,212.
Some 998 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by 93.
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.