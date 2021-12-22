English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
108.5 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 indonesian government vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 December 2021 17:46
Jakarta: 834,042 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 108,540,055, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Wednesday.
 
Meanwhile, 907,158 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 153,503,685.
 
To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government today recorded 179 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,261,072.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 252 to 4,112,292.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 144,034.

 
(WAH)
Indonesia Records 179 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths

English
covid-19
Cabinet Secretary Hopes for Indonesian Women's Stronger Role in Development

English
women
Jokowi Issues Decree on National Talent Management Task Force

English
president joko widodo
Lampaui Target WHO, 108,5 Juta Orang Tuntas Divaksin per 22 Desember
Nasional

Sri Mulyani: Butuh 100 Tahun untuk Menciptakan Kesetaraan Gender
Ekonomi

Jepang Konfirmasi Penyebaran Omicron di Tengah Masyarakat
Internasional

Fix! Formula E Diselenggarakan di Ancol
Otomotif

4 Beasiswa Luar Negeri Tanpa Syarat TOEFL, Cek di Sini
Pendidikan

Tetap Waspada Melawan Singapura
Olahraga

Davina Veronica Kecam Rencana Raffi Ahmad Bangun Kebun Binatang
Hiburan

Pakai Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Xiaomi 12 Series Bakal Meluncur 28 Desember?
Teknologi

5 Tanaman Ini Dipercaya Kurangi Suara Bising
Properti

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

