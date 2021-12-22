108.5 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

COVID-19 Update

(WAH)

Jakarta: 834,042 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 108,540,055, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Wednesday.Meanwhile, 907,158 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 153,503,685.To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.The Indonesian government today recorded 179 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,261,072.From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 252 to 4,112,292.In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 144,034.