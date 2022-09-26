A lot of Dead Cats Found in Malang, Allegedly Poisoned

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Malang: A video showing a number of stray cats being poisoned at Patraland Place Housing has gone viral on social media. The management of the housing environment spoke up.The head of community Patraland Place, Wiratmono, emphasized that he had never given instructions to residents to poison the lying cats in the housing estate."We feel cornered because it's as if a poisoned cat produces instructions from us, nothing at all," said Wiratmono, Sunday, September 25, 2022.He said, not only giving instructions so that residents who keep their pets don't waste time. He also denied accusations that the cats in the area had been exterminated.Wiratmono stated that there are still many lying cats in his area."So the news that the cat spread in Patraland Housing was ended is not true," he said.Regarding this incident, he admitted that he had communicated with the cat lover to track down the perpetrators who were suspected of poisoning the people."There is a request from cat lovers to trace the perpetrator, we will investigate," said Wiratmono.Currently, community administrators have collaborated with the cat lover to relocate or sterilize lying cats. This is to control the liar cat population in the area.