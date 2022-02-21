Indonesia Logs 34,418 New COVID-19 Cases, 176 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 34,418 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,231,923.
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 39,929 to 4,554,711.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 176 to 146,541.
Meanwhile, some 2,956 COVID-19 patients are currently receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
Compared to the same period yesterday, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by 222 this morning.
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.