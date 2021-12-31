Jakarta Records 53 New COVID-19 Cases

Jakarta: 53 New COVID-19 Cases were recorded in Jakarta Province on Thursday, the Jakarta Health Agency has said.
"53 people tested positive, while 11,056 tested negative," Jakarta Health Office's Disease Control and Prevention Director Dwi Oktavia said in a press release on Thursday.
"On Thursday, 11,109 people underwent PCR tests," she stated.
The Indonesian government recorded 189 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,262,540.
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 399 to 4,114,141.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 144,088.