Indonesia, Singapore Sign Extradition Treaty

Jakarta: Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna Laoly signed an extradition treaty between Indonesia and Singapore in Bintan, Riau Islands, today.
The agreement aims to prevent and eradicate cross-border criminal acts, such as corruption and terrorism.
According to Yasonna, this extradition treaty is retroactive in the sense that extradition could be sought for a crime committed 18 years before it was adopted.
"This extradition agreement will create a deterrence effect for criminals in Indonesia and Singapore," Yasonna said, Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
According to this agreement, the number of criminal acts whose perpetrators can be extradited reaches 31, including corruption, money laundering, bribery, drug-related crim, terrorism, and terrorism finance.
"Efforts to establish an Indonesia–Singapore extradition treaty have been initiated by the Government of Indonesia since 1998 at every opportunity, both in bilateral and regional meetings with the Singaporean government," he said.
The signing of the agreement was witnessed by President Joko Widodo and the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong.