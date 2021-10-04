Indonesia Records 922 New Covid-19 Cases

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(WAH)

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 922 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,220,206.From Sunday noon until Monday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 2,656 to 4,046,891.In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 88 to 142,261.Covid-19 vaccination is key to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially the Delta Variant, in West Papua Province, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said."I really appreciate the great enthusiasm of the community," said President Jokowi while observing covid-19 vaccinations for the general public and students in Sorong, West Papua, Monday.The vaccination events were held simultaneously in several regions such as Manokwari, Teluk Wondama, Fakfak, and Raja Ampat.