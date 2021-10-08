English  
Illustration (Photo:asean.org)
Illustration (Photo:asean.org)

Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 255 Covid-19 Patients

English covid-19 pandemic indonesian government covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 08 October 2021 11:21
Jakarta: Some 255 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's Covid-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number was increased by 10 from 245.
 
"It was up from 245," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Monday.
 
According to the official, there are currently 112 male patients and 143 female patients in the emergency hospital.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
During the peak of the latest covid-19 wave, the apartment complex accommodated around 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)
