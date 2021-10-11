English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Covid-19 Cases Significantly Decreasing Compared to Peak of Covid-19 Wave: Minister

English health indonesian government covid-19 cases
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 11 October 2021 16:45
Jakarta: The number of covid-19 cases in Java-Bali region in the past week decreased by 98.99 percent compared to the peak of covid-19 wave in mid-July 2021, according to Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.
 
"It was down by 98.99 percent," the Indonesian Government's Coordinator of the Implementation of Community Activity Restrcitions (PPKM) in Java-Bali Region told a virtual press conference here on Monday.
 
According to Luhut, the covid-19 death toll in Java-Bali region in the past week also decreased significantly.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Last week, The Ministry of Health launched the integration of PeduliLindungi QR Code with 50 other apps. 
 
For the record, the QR Code of PeduliLindungi application is undergoing trials with 50 applications, including Gojek, Grab, Tokopedia, Traveloka, Tiket.com, Dana, Living Mandiri, Cinema XXI, Link Aja, Goers, Jaki, Shopee, BNI Mobile, Loket.com, Mcash, and 35 other applications.
 
The PeduliLindungi application has three main functions in tackling COVID-19 pandemic, namely screening, tracing, and health protocols implementation control.
 
The PeduliLindungi application will gradually cover six main areas, including trade, transportation, tourism, work activities, educational activities and religious activities.
 
(WAH)
