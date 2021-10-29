English  
In every era, the youth face different challenges.
Youth Encouraged to Realize Advanced Indonesia

English covid-19 pandemic indonesian government
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 October 2021 11:49
Jakarta: On the Commemoration of the 93rd Youth Pledge Day, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung called on all youth to unite in order to realize an advanced Indonesia. 
 
"Happy Indonesian Youth Pledge Day for all youth throughout Indonesia. Let us unit, rise, and grow towards an advanced Indonesia," Pramono Anung said in a press release on Thursday.
 
The Cabinet Secretary went on to say that one of the most important agenda in youth development is to build resilient, independent, and great young generations who have vision for the future because they are the main capital to realize an advanced Indonesia. 

"The history recorded that 93 years ago [on 28 October 1928] Indonesian youth took a pledge to have one motherland, one nation, and one language [Indonesia]. It was a milestone of Indonesian youth history to become resilient youth who build themselves and prepare themselves for the future of the nation," Pramono explained. 
 
On that occasion, Pramono also expressed his gratitude to all youth for their contribution to the efforts to handle the COVID-19 pandemic
 
"In every era, the youth face different challenges. Currently, they are facing the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indonesian youth has played a role in the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic by becoming volunteers. The pandemic has been relatively under control and the number of COVID-19 cases has dropped," he remarked.
 
