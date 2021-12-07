Indonesia Pushes Immunization of Elderly, Vulnerable Groups against COVID-19

Jakarta: The Indonesian government is continuing to expedite efforts to vaccinate vulnerable groups and children to limit the potential spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, has said.
"In this case, because many children are also affected, the vaccination of children needs to be pushed," he said in an official statement after a meeting at the Presidential Palace on Monday.
The President has also asked for the preparation of booster vaccinations so that they can be administered from January 2022, Hartarto said. The delivery of booster vaccinations will be regulated by the Health Ministry, he informed.
"So, we are finalizing the PBI-based vaccine and also the non-PBI vaccine," he said.
Currently, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in 45 countries, he noted. It has prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) to request genome sequencing, limit community activities, and hasten the vaccination of vulnerable people, he said.
In preparation for the year-end holidays, the President has asked that the number of people participating in activities be capped at 50, Hartarto informed. The policy will be adjusted to the WHO's advice, stipulated in the regulations set by the Home Affairs Ministry, he said.
"However, the activities will be detailed. So, the maximum activity is at the mall, then for restaurants a maximum of 75 percent (capacity), and 75 percent (capacity) for various activities. However, there is a limit on the number, which is capped at 50 people, and those who may travel are those who have been vaccinated," he elaborated.
The minister said that the meeting also discussed the preparation of G20 activities in Bali, which would commence soon. The health protocols and a bubble system will be imposed at meeting places and other locations, he added.
"There will be a health protocol in a bubble, and the application of the bubble will be carried out at hotel locations where meetings, side events (take place), and (we will) use the PeduliLindungi application, and all participants will undergo antigen test every day," he said.
As of December 3, 2021, the National Economic Recovery program budget has reached Rp513.1 trillion or 68.6 percent, he informed.
Of the budget, Rp140.52 trillion or 65.4 percent will be distributed to health clusters, Rp142.63 trillion or 76.4 percent to the social protection sector, Rp80.68 trillion or 68.4 percent to priority programs, and Rp85.50 trillion or 51 percent to MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises).
"Most of them are from the corporate sector whose PPs are being prepared, while the MSMEs have been relatively implemented. Then, business incentives have reached Rp63.84 trillion or 101 percent. For testing, tracing Rp3.11 trillion or 69 percent. For therapeutic incentives for health workers compensation is 80 percent, for vaccination 28.77 percent, Rp77 trillion, and social security is at Rp142.63 trillion," he elaborated.