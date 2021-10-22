English  
Indonesia Records 760 New Covid-19 Cases

English health covid-19 cases covid-19 patients
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 October 2021 17:45
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 760 covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,238,594.
 
From Thursday noon until Friday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 1,231 to 4,080,351.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 33 to 143,153.
 
A new World Health Organization (WHO) working paper estimates that between 80,000 to 180.000 health and care workers could have died from COVID-19 globally in the period between January 2020 to May 2021, converging to a medium scenario of 115 500 deaths. 
 
These estimates are derived from the 3.45 million COVID-19 related deaths reported to WHO as at May 2021; a number by itself considered to be much lower than the real death toll (60% or more than what is reported to WHO).
 
The WHO and its partners have issued an urgent call for concrete action to better protect health and care workers worldwide from COVID-19 and other health issues. 
 
(WAH)
