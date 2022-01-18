English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 9 to 144,183.
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 9 to 144,183.

Indonesia Records 1,362 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths

English covid-19 covid-19 pandemic indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 January 2022 17:53
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 1,362 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,273,783.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 564 to 4,120,036.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 9 to 144,183.
 
Implementing the values of state ideology Pancasila in the form of gotong royong (mutual cooperation) shown by the Indonesian people and policy makers is key to tackling COVID-19 pandemic in the country, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said.
 
According to the President, the spirit of gotong royong was evident in the grassroots level of the community, while citing the examples of who people lend their houses as quarantine facilities or those willing to give staple food to those impacted by the pandemic.

In the meantime, the Indonesian Government also continues to boost vaccine rollout.
 
(WAH)
