Indonesia Adds 6,376 COVID-19 Cases, 170 Deaths

From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 19,209 to 5,658,238.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 170 to 154,221.
JakartaThe number of daily COVID-19 cases in Jakarta continue to decline, the Jakarta Health Agency has said.
As a result, the bed occupancy rate (BOR) at COVID-19 referral hospitals in Indonesia's capital is also getting lower.
Based on data issued by the local health agency, there are 5,683 isolation beds and 914 ICU beds in 140 COVID-19 referral hospitals.
"The isolation bed occupancy rate is around 20 percent or 1,116 patients," said Head of the Disease Prevention and Control Division of the Jakarta Health Agency Dwi Oktavia, as reported by Media Indonesia on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
"Meanwhile, the ICU bed occupancy rate is around 28 percent or 260 ICU patients," she added,
According to her, the number of active cases in Jakarta today decreased by 424 to 10,940.