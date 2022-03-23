English  
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)

Jakarta's Hospital Bed Occupancy Rate Continues to Decline

English jakarta health covid-19
Putri Anisa Yuliani • 23 March 2022 15:33
Jakarta: The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Jakarta continue to decline, the Jakarta Health Agency has said.
 
As a result, the bed occupancy rate (BOR) at COVID-19 referral hospitals in Indonesia's capital is also getting lower.
 
Based on data issued by the local health agency, there are 5,683 isolation beds and 914 ICU beds in 140 COVID-19 referral hospitals.
 
"The isolation bed occupancy rate is around 20 percent or 1,116 patients," said Head of the Disease Prevention and Control Division of the Jakarta Health Agency Dwi Oktavia, as reported by Media Indonesia on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
 
"Meanwhile, the ICU bed occupancy rate is around 28 percent or 260 ICU patients," she added,
 
According to her, the number of active cases in Jakarta today decreased by 424 to 10,940.
 
"We urge the public to be aware of the transmission of the Omicron variant," she said.
 

(WAH)
