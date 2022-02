Indonesia Logs 36,501 New COVID-19 Cases, 145 Deaths

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 36.501 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,844,729.From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 13,338 to 4,323,101In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 145 to 145,321.The Indonesian government has decided to once again shorten the length of mandatory quarantine for international travelers from five days to three days."Starting next week, for international travelers both foreign nationals and Indonesian citizens who have received booster jabs, the quarantine period can be reduced to 3 days," said Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan in a virtual press conference here on Monday, February 14, 2022."From March 1, if the COVID-19 situation continues to improve, all international travelers will only need to undergo quarantine for 3 days," he said.Minister Luhut is the coordinator of the implementation of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) in the regions of Java and Bali.