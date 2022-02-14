English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 145 to 145,321. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 145 to 145,321. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Logs 36,501 New COVID-19 Cases, 145 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 February 2022 17:31
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 36.501 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,844,729.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 13,338 to 4,323,101
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 145 to 145,321.
 
The Indonesian government has decided to once again shorten the length of mandatory quarantine for international travelers from five days to three days. 
 
"Starting next week, for international travelers both foreign nationals and Indonesian citizens who have received booster jabs, the quarantine period can be reduced to 3 days," said Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan in a virtual press conference here on Monday, February 14, 2022.
 
"From March 1, if the COVID-19 situation continues to improve, all international travelers will only need to undergo quarantine for 3 days," he said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Minister Luhut is the coordinator of the implementation of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) in the regions of Java and Bali.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia to Shorten Quarantine Period for International Travelers to 3 Days

Indonesia to Shorten Quarantine Period for International Travelers to 3 Days

English
indonesian government
Australia Delivers Medical Supplies to Solomon Islands amid COVID-19 Case Surge

Australia Delivers Medical Supplies to Solomon Islands amid COVID-19 Case Surge

English
australia
COVID-19 Cases in Jakarta Begin to Decline: Minister

COVID-19 Cases in Jakarta Begin to Decline: Minister

English
covid-19 cases
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Terus Bertambah, 36.501 Kasus Baru Covid-19 Terdeteksi
Nasional

Terus Bertambah, 36.501 Kasus Baru Covid-19 Terdeteksi

Mulai Minggu Depan, Karantina PPLN Jadi 3 Hari
Ekonomi

Mulai Minggu Depan, Karantina PPLN Jadi 3 Hari

Beberapa Sekolah di India Mulai Dibuka Kembali Usai Protes Larangan Hijab
Internasional

Beberapa Sekolah di India Mulai Dibuka Kembali Usai Protes Larangan Hijab

Ivan Reitman, Sutradara Ghostbusters Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Ivan Reitman, Sutradara Ghostbusters Meninggal Dunia

Sirkuit Mandalika Dikeluhkan Kotor, Ini Spesifikasi Lintasan
Otomotif

Sirkuit Mandalika Dikeluhkan Kotor, Ini Spesifikasi Lintasan

Pendaftaran SNMPTN 2022 Dibuka Hari Ini, Ini <i>Link</i> dan Cara Daftar
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran SNMPTN 2022 Dibuka Hari Ini, Ini Link dan Cara Daftar

Dukung Esports Indonesia, IESPA Kini Bernaung ke PBESI
Teknologi

Dukung Esports Indonesia, IESPA Kini Bernaung ke PBESI

Barcelona Hindari Kekalahan di Markas Espanyol
Olahraga

Barcelona Hindari Kekalahan di Markas Espanyol

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!