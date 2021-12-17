Indonesia Records 291 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 291 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,260,148.
From Thursday noon until Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 205 to 4,111,250.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 143,986.
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has appealed to the people to remain disciplined in observing strict health protocols.
"Although the situation at home is gradually returning to normal, everyone must not neglect health protocols. Wear a facemask, maintain a safe distance, and wash hands," he said here on Thursday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
For the record, the first case of this new COVID-19 variant has been reported on Indonesian soil.