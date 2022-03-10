Indonesia Records 21,311 New COVID-19 Cases, 278 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 21,311 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,847,900.
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 38,399 to 5,296,634.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 278 to 151,413.
Meanwhile, some 2,583 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down from 2,629.
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.