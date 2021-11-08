Euphoria Always Leads to COVID-19 Spike: Minister

Jakarta: Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin has said that public euphoria over declining COVID-19 cases is always followed by a spike in confirmed cases across the nation.
"All the increases in cases always occur after a decline, because we are euphoric. We forget, (thus) we want to rush to open up (public places), so that (positive cases) go up again and it keeps happening twice. If possible, don't (let it) happen again," Sadikin said in Jakarta on Monday.
The dynamics of travel requirements are constantly under discussion in the government, even during cabinet meetings, he added.
As a result of these discussions, the Indonesian government has stipulated policies following the principle of "gas and brake" for anticipating COVID-19 transmission and ensuring that the economy continues to run well, the minister noted.
Sadikin said that the Health Ministry would act as a "brake" to suppress any sudden COVID-19 surge caused by people's euphoric response to a decline in infections.
He said he believes that it would be prudent if the community activities restriction policy is imposed with care since the end of the year is just around the corner.
Additionally, Indonesia is scheduled to host several international events in 2022, he pointed out.
"There are G20, COP-4 Minamata that will be held in Bali," he elaborated.
The minister voiced his concerns, saying he feared the current public euphoria would lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases in January–February 2022. Should this happen, many G20 leaders would not be able to come to Indonesia, he reasoned.
It would be better if the government's policies on community activity restrictions remain conservative and gradual, given the improving COVID-19 situation in the country, the Health Minister said.
"Let's hold still first, don't be so overly euphoric. Later on, if we can get through January–February well, in the future we can be better because we have found more ways to deal with this pandemic," he reiterated.
He assured that the government's "gas and brake" policy would continue to be discussed while taking the existing situation into account.
"It's not only travel (requirements) that we have to take care of. In my eyes, the most vulnerable time (for a COVID-19 spike) are activities on major religious days which then involve holidays," he observed.
Currently, the government is trying to limit the movement of people during the holidays to keep any increase in cases below 5 percent, he informed.