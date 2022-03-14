Indonesia Adds 9,629 COVID-19 Cases, 271 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 9,629 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,900,124.
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 39,296 to 5,434,729.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 271 to 152,437.
Meanwhile, some 1,644 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was downby 252.
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.