English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 271 to 152,437.
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 271 to 152,437.

Indonesia Adds 9,629 COVID-19 Cases, 271 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 March 2022 17:38
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 9,629 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,900,124.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 39,296 to 5,434,729.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 271 to 152,437.
 
Meanwhile, some 1,644 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was downby 252.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jokowi Plants Trees at Nusantara's Kilometer Zero Point

Jokowi Plants Trees at Nusantara's Kilometer Zero Point

English
president joko widodo
BNPB to Dispatch Team to Handle Impacts of South Nias Earthquake

BNPB to Dispatch Team to Handle Impacts of South Nias Earthquake

English
earthquake
Plate Subduction Caused 6.7 Magnitude Quake in South Nias: BMKG

Plate Subduction Caused 6.7 Magnitude Quake in South Nias: BMKG

English
earthquake
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kasus Harian Covid-19 Terbanyak Masih dari Jawa Barat
Nasional

Kasus Harian Covid-19 Terbanyak Masih dari Jawa Barat

Harga Minyak Jatuh di Tengah Pembicaraan Perang Ukraina dan Jelang Pertemuan Fed
Ekonomi

Harga Minyak Jatuh di Tengah Pembicaraan Perang Ukraina dan Jelang Pertemuan Fed

Serangan Udara Rusia Hantam Apartemen di Kiev, 2 Orang Tewas
Internasional

Serangan Udara Rusia Hantam Apartemen di Kiev, 2 Orang Tewas

Sirkuit Mandalika Siap Dijajal Pembalap Dunia Pekan ini
Otomotif

Sirkuit Mandalika Siap Dijajal Pembalap Dunia Pekan ini

Penghayat Kepercayaan Berhak Dapat Pendidikan Sesuai dengan Keyakinan
Pendidikan

Penghayat Kepercayaan Berhak Dapat Pendidikan Sesuai dengan Keyakinan

Jelang MotoGP Mandalika, Puluhan Kru dan Pembalap Tiba di Lombok
Olahraga

Jelang MotoGP Mandalika, Puluhan Kru dan Pembalap Tiba di Lombok

William Hurt, Aktor Film <i>Avengers</i> Meninggal Dunia di Usia 71
Hiburan

William Hurt, Aktor Film Avengers Meninggal Dunia di Usia 71

Instagram akan Diblokir di Rusia
Teknologi

Instagram akan Diblokir di Rusia

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun
Properti

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!