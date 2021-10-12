English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesia Records 1,261 New Covid-19 Cases, 47 Deaths

English indonesian government covid-19 cases covid-19 patients
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 October 2021 17:56
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 1,261 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,229,813.
 
From Monday noon until Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 2,130 to 4,065,425.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 47 to 142,763.
 
In a bid to immediately achieve herd immunity, the Government continues to speed up the national COVID-19 vaccination drive. 
 
"More than 100 million citizens have received their first dose and more than 50 million Indonesians have received the second dose," Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin said in a press statement after attending a limited cabinet meeting on evaluation of public activity restrictions (PPKM), Monday, as quoted by the Cabinet Secretariat's website. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Citing the data from Ministry of Health as of 11 October at 12:00 Western Indonesian Time (WIB), the first dose of vaccine has been administered to 100,322,375 people (48.17 percent), while the second dose of vaccine has been administered to 57,607,200 people (27.66 percent). 
 
According to him, it places Indonesia in the fifth position among countries in the world which have more than 100 million vaccinated citizens.
 
(WAH)
