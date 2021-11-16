English  
Indonesia Records 347 New COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 16 November 2021 18:19
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 347 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,251,423.
 
From Monday noon until Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 515 to 4,099,399.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 15 to 143,685.
 
The Government has announced that it extends public activity restrictions (PPKM) in Java and Bali islands for two weeks until 29 November 2021. 
 
A total of 41 regencies/cities will impose PPKM Level 3, while 61 regencies/cities will implement PPKM Level 2, and 26 regencies/cities will impose PPKM Level 1, according to Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan in his press statement, Monday. 

The details of this policy, Luhut added, will be regulated in the Instruction of Minister of Home Affairs.
 
(WAH)
