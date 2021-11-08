English  
The vaccination coverage in the country has reached more than 200 million doses.
Indonesia Records 244 New Covid-19 Cases, 12 Deaths

English vaccine covid-19 cases covid-19 patients
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 November 2021 17:59
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 244 covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,248,409.
 
From Sunday noon until Monday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 1,283 to 4,095,078.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 12 to 143,557.
 
The Indonesian Government has announced that the vaccination coverage in the country has reached more than 200 million doses, according to Spokesperson on COVID-19 and Ambassador for New Habit Adaptation Reisa Broto Asmoro. 
 
"As of today 5 November 2021, at 12.00 Western Indonesian Time (WIB), Indonesia recorded 204,913,735 vaccine shots, which was administered to more than half of the number targeted," Reisa said in a press release on Friday. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The number of vaccine shots also includes the cooperation program between the private sector and the Government through the "Gotong Royong" (mutual cooperation) vaccination scheme, which stood at 2.2 million vaccine shots as of 5 November 2021. 
 
Based on data from Ministry of Health, the Government’s vaccination drive has reached around 40 percent of the population for the second dose, while 60 percent for the first dose.

 
(WAH)
