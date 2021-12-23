Jokowi Plans Appointing Deputy Minister of Social Affairs

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has issued Presidential Regulation Number 110 of 2021 concerning the Ministry of Social Affairs.
The Presidential Regulation serves as a legal basis for the establishment of the Deputy Minister of Social Affairs position.
According to article 2 of the Presidential Regulation, the Minister of Social Affairs can be assisted by a deputy minister
Furthermore, deputy minister's duty is to help formulate and/or implement the Ministry's policies.
"Assisting the Minister in coordinating the achievement of strategic policies across organizational units in the Middle/High Leadership Position or Echelon 1 at the Ministry of Social Affairs," article 2 reads, as quoted by Media Indonesia, Thursday, December 23, 2021.
In the previous presidential regulation, the Deputy Minister of Social Affairs position was not mentioned.