English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: BPMI Setpres)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: BPMI Setpres)

Jokowi Plans Appointing Deputy Minister of Social Affairs

English president joko widodo
Andhika Prasetyo • 23 December 2021 14:05
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has issued Presidential Regulation Number 110 of 2021 concerning the Ministry of Social Affairs. 
 
The Presidential Regulation serves as a legal basis for the establishment of the Deputy Minister of Social Affairs position.
 
According to article 2 of the Presidential Regulation, the Minister of Social Affairs can be assisted by a deputy minister 
 
Furthermore, deputy minister's duty is to help formulate and/or implement the Ministry's policies.
 
"Assisting the Minister in coordinating the achievement of strategic policies across organizational units in the Middle/High Leadership Position or Echelon 1 at the Ministry of Social Affairs," article 2 reads, as quoted by Media Indonesia, Thursday, December 23, 2021.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In the previous presidential regulation, the Deputy Minister of Social Affairs position was not mentioned.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Mutual Cooperation Key to COVID-19 Handling: Jokowi

Mutual Cooperation Key to COVID-19 Handling: Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
1,852 Indonesian Migrant Workers Undergoing Quarantine at Nagrak Apartment

1,852 Indonesian Migrant Workers Undergoing Quarantine at Nagrak Apartment

English
workers
3 Terror Suspects Arrested in Central Java: Police

3 Terror Suspects Arrested in Central Java: Police

English
terrorism
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
SKB 4 Menteri Terbaru, Sekolah Wajib PTM Terbatas
Pendidikan

SKB 4 Menteri Terbaru, Sekolah Wajib PTM Terbatas

Firli Bahuri: 508 Kepala Daerah Bantu KPK Mencegah Korupsi
Nasional

Firli Bahuri: 508 Kepala Daerah Bantu KPK Mencegah Korupsi

NBA: Triple Double Gilgeous-Alexander Bantu Thunder Bekap Nuggets
Olahraga

NBA: Triple Double Gilgeous-Alexander Bantu Thunder Bekap Nuggets

Presiden Venezuela Umumkan 7 Kasus Perdana Varian Omicron
Internasional

Presiden Venezuela Umumkan 7 Kasus Perdana Varian Omicron

Tumbuh 10,3%, Simpanan Dana Masyarakat di Bank Tembus Rp7.000 Triliun
Ekonomi

Tumbuh 10,3%, Simpanan Dana Masyarakat di Bank Tembus Rp7.000 Triliun

IMI Berminat Gelar Balapan Di Kawasan Bandara Kertajati Majalengka
Otomotif

IMI Berminat Gelar Balapan Di Kawasan Bandara Kertajati Majalengka

Daftar Artis Menikah di Tahun 2021
Hiburan

Daftar Artis Menikah di Tahun 2021

Ramai Ucapan Duka Meninggalnya Youtuber Mbah Minto Klaten, Siapa Dia?
Teknologi

Ramai Ucapan Duka Meninggalnya Youtuber Mbah Minto Klaten, Siapa Dia?

10 Desain Rumah Paling Menarik Selama 2021
Properti

10 Desain Rumah Paling Menarik Selama 2021

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!