Indonesia Records 772 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 772 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,119,472.
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 598 to 4,119,472.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 4 to 144,174.
The Indonesian Government has announced to evaluate the implementation of restrictions on public activities (PPKM) every week following the mutated COVID-19 strain.
"We will evaluate the PPKM assessment every week and suspend the two-week assessment following the development of Omicron cases which is predicted to spreads so quickly," Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said in a press statement after attending the limited cabinet meeting on evaluation of the PPKM that was held virtually, Sunday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
According to Luhut, the Indonesian Government continues to monitor the development of Omicron cases in a number of countries to predict all possibilities in the country and take various mitigation measures to ensure the Omicron cases in Indonesia to remain lower than other countries.