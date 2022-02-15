English  
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to climb due to the Omicron variant. (Photo: medcom.id)
Regions with Level 3 of PPKM Increase: Home Affairs Ministry

English covid-19 PPKM covid-19 cases
Antara • 15 February 2022 16:02
Jakarta: The number of regions that have to enforce Level 3 of Community Activities Restrictions (PPKM) increased in line with the latest Instruction of Home Affairs Minister (Inmendagri), an official stated.
 
Director General of Regional Administration of the Home Affairs Ministry Safrizal Z.A. noted in his statement here on Tuesday that the government had decided to extend the enforcement of PPKM throughout Indonesia.
 
It is stipulated in Inmendagri Number 10 of 2022 for the implementation of PPKM in Java and Bali regions that is effective on February 15-21, 2022, and Inmendagri Number 11 of 2022 for the implementation of PPKM in regions outside Java and Bali that is valid on February 15-28, 2022.

"It considers the number of active COVID-19 cases and the coverage of vaccinations achieved in each region," the director general noted.
 
Safrizal remarked that the number of regions with Level 3 of PPKM in Java and Bali regions had increased, from 41 to 66 , whereas 58 regions were required to enforce Level 2 of PPKM.
 
"Meanwhile, the number of areas with Level 1 of PPKM has decreased, from 30 regions to four regions," he stated.
 
Furthermore, the number of areas outside the Java and Bali regions that enforce Level 3 of PPKM had risen significantly, from three regions to 113 regions.
 
"Meanwhile, the number of regions with Level 2 of PPKM had decreased, from 219 to 210 , while the number of regions that enforce Level 1 of PPKM have also declined, from 164 to 63," Safrizal stated.
 
He has appealed that community activities be conducted with stricter vaccination requirements.
 
"We will tighten the vaccination requirements at public places as one of the attempts to encourage people to get vaccinated," he stated.
 
As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to climb due to the Omicron variant, the administration of vaccines is also intensified to immediately create herd immunity.
 
As of February 14, 2022, the number of active cases in Indonesia reached 23,018 cases. Meanwhile, 188,338,544 people had receive the first vaccination dose and 135,814,029 people had been administered the second vaccination dose out of the national vaccination target of 208,265,720. 

 
(WAH)
