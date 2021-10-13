Indonesia Records 1,233 New Covid-19 Cases, 48 Deaths

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 1,233 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,231,046.From Tuesday noon until Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 2,259 to 4,067,684.In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 48 to 142,811.The one-percent positivity rate of COVID-19 in the resort island of Bali indicates that the pandemic situation continues to improve, according to Bali Governor Wayan Koster.According to the Governor, the cumulative recovery rate has reached 96 percent, while active cases are around 700 people with 200 patients being treated in hospitals and the rest in isolation centers or carrying out self-isolation at home.Citing the data from Ministry of Health as of 12 October, the first dose of vaccine has been administered to 3,372,294 residents in Bali (99.04 percent), while the second dose of vaccine has been administered to 2,828,136 people (83.06 percent).In addition, distribution of vaccines in Bali is also accompanied by implementation of strict health protocols, he added.