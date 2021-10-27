Jakarta: The Witness and Victim Protection Agency (LPSK) avouched that a team was dispatched to assist health workers reeling from the effects of the armed criminal group's attack in Kiwirok Sub-district, Pegunungan Bintang District, Papua, last September.
"We have coordinated with the Papua Police, Human Rights Commission office in Papua, Papua Legal Aid Institute, and other parties to assist us in identifying assistance necessary for victims and witnesses of the armed group attack," LPSK Deputy Head Susilaningtias noted in her written statement received in Jakarta on Wednesday.
The LPSK team has arrived in Kiwirok to conceive a plan to protect victims and witnesses and offer a stress-free environment for them while giving a statement to the authority, she remarked.
"Apart from the health workers, we are ready to protect other parties keen on recording their statement with the authority," the deputy head stated.
Moreover, the LPSK remains committed to offering medical and psychological rehabilitation assistance apart from providing security protection by collaborating with hospitals, health facilities, and psychologists, Susilaningtias revealed.
The agency is additionally cooperating with the local authority and institutions to provide psychosocial assistance to the victims, especially health workers that face security threats daily while working in the conflict zone, she stated.
"The LPSK is aware that the assistance is necessary for health workers, who might return to work at the conflict zone. Other parties must also be aware of this issue," she noted.
Conflicting parties must abstain from harming civilians and health workers, she remarked while reaffirming LPSK's role to fulfilling the rights of victims and witnesses as mandated by law.
"The LPSK is ready to be the leading body to fulfil the rights of victims and witnesses as mandated by Law No. 31 of 2014," Susilaningtias stated.
Earlier, the Lamek Taplo-led armed criminal group ambushed Kiwirok Sub-district on September 13, 2021, and set fire to the local public health center, public facilities, and residents' houses. One health worker and one army soldier of the Nemangkawi Task Force lost their lives in the attack.