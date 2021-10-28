314 Asymptomatic Covid-19 Patients Self Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment Complex

Jakarta: The number of asymptomatic covid-19 patients who are undergoing self isolation at Pasar Rumput low-cost apartment complex, Setiabudi, South Jakarta, Jakarta Province reached 314 on Thursday
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number was down by 142 compared to the previous day.
"The number of asymptomatic patients stood at 314" said the official in a written statement on Thursday.
"There are 157 male patients and 157 female patients," he stated.
Meanwhile, some 191 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
Compared to the previous day, the number of covid-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by 2 from 193.