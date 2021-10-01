Indonesia Records 1,624 New Covid-19 Cases, 87 Deaths

(WAH)

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 1,624 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,216,728.From Tuesday noon until Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 2,811 to 4,039,835.In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 87 to 142,026.Some 280 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's Covid-19 Task Force.Compared to the previous day, the number was increased by 16 from 266."It was up from 266," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Friday.According to the official, there are currently 95 male patients and 185 female patients in the emergency hospital.