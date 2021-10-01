English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Indonesia Records 1,624 New Covid-19 Cases, 87 Deaths

English covid-19 pandemic indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 October 2021 17:18
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 1,624 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,216,728.
 
From Tuesday noon until Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 2,811 to 4,039,835.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 87 to 142,026.
 
Some 280 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's Covid-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number was increased by 16 from 266.
 
"It was up from 266," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Friday.
 
According to the official, there are currently 95 male patients and 185 female patients in the emergency hospital.
 
(WAH)
