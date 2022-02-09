English  
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto (Photo: Kemenko Perekonomian)
Press Saves Indonesians from COVID-19 Hoaxes: Minister

English hoax covid-19 covid-19 pandemic
Antara • 09 February 2022 17:53
Jakarta: News produced by the nation’s media has protected the public from COVID-19 hoaxes, COVID-19 Handling and National Economic Recovery Committee (KPCPEN) Head Airlangga Hartarto noted in a statement here on Wednesday.
 
To this end, Hartarto, on the behalf of the Party of Functional Groups (Golkar) and various parties that handle the COVID-19 pandemic, expressed his gratitude to the Indonesian media for their professional journalistic output.
 
The work by the members of the press plays an important role in COVID-19 mitigation because the public must receive accurate and accountable information, he added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He observed that hoaxes concerning COVID-19 still run amok in social media and messenger application networks.
 
However, he believes that the public still relies on journalistic products, primarily news, to receive their primary information on the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
Hence, Hartarto expects that the 2022 National Press Day's commemoration could encourage an increased momentum for all members of the medi to continue to produce professional and even-handed journalistic works that could revive the people's spirit and optimism.
 
The National Press Day is celebrated by the press in Indonesia every February 9. The eve of the day's commemoration was held in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi, on Wednesday.
 
"We expect that the eve of National Press Day's commemoration could proceed well and that all members of the press could continue to help (the government) in handling the pandemic," he noted.
 
Pandemic mitigation necessitates cooperation from all parties, including the press, he emphasized.
 
"Let us work together to handle the pandemic. The government, with its policies, the public with stringent health protocols, and the press with its positive journalism," he noted.
 
"With this, we expect that we could break free from the terrible impact of the COVID-19 pandemic's third wave," he said.
 


 
(WAH)
