Of the total 400,000 beds in all hospitals in Indonesia, 120,000 beds are prepared for COVID-19 patients.
Indonesia Prepares 120,000 Beds to Anticipate Possible Omicron Wave

English health covid-19 indonesian government Omicron
Andhika Prasetyo • 03 January 2022 16:19
Jakarta: Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin has ensured the Indonesian government's readiness to anticipate the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the country. 
 
Of the total 400,000 beds in all hospitals in Indonesia, 120,000 beds are prepared for COVID-19 patients.
 
"Now there are about 2,500 beds occupied," Budi said after a limited cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Monday, January 3, 2022.
 
"So, we still have around 117,000 beds available," Budi added.

According to him, the government is also increasing the supply of medical oxygen in health facilities. 
 
Under normal conditions, the demand of medical oxygen in Indonesia is only 700 tons per day. 
 
During the peak of the Delta wave in mid-2021, the demand soared to 2,200 tons per day.
 
"Now we have prepared 16 thousand oxygen concentrators which we have sent to various hospitals in Indonesia. We are also installing 31 oxygen generators in a number of health facilities," explained Budi.
 
In addition, the government has procured Molnupiravir, a drug that has been shown to be able to reduce the symptoms of COVID-19 patients.
 
"This has been proven to reduce the number of patients," said the former Deputy Minister of State-Owned Enterprises. 
 
(WAH)
