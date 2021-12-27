Health Ministry Unveils Strategies to Tackle Omicron

Jakarta: The Indonesian Government has announced it is implementing four strategies to tackle the Omicron Variant.
"Ministry of Health will consistently implement four strategies to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Omicron variant. We will focus on the 3M health protocols (wearing face masks, maintaining physical distancing, and avoiding crowds), the 3T measures (testing, tracing, and treatment) or implementation of self-isolation, vaccination drive, and therapeutic treatments for COVID-19 patients," Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin said in a livestreamed press statement on the Development of COVID-19 Handling and the Evaluation of the Implementation of public activity restrictions (PPKM), Monday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
The Minister also underscored the importance of discipline in observing the 3M health protocols to curb COVID-19 transmission and appealed to the public to remain disciplined in using the PeduliLindung application.
He also urged the public not to travel abroad unless for essential urgent needs as Omicron cases have surged rapidly.
As 98 percent of Omicron cases in the country are from international travelers, Budi emphasized that the Government will tighten quarantine rules for travelers.
For the record, a number of quarantine centers provided by the Government are located in Jakarta, Surabaya, Batam, and Entikong, all of which are to anticipate the return of Indonesian migrant workers (PMI).
In addition to enforcing health protocols and tightening quarantine rules, the Government, he added, has also strengthening COVID-19 surveillance or detection by increasing the number of PCR test equipment that can identify the Omicron variant.
The Government is also strengthening COVID-19 surveillance by adding 15 units of genome sequencing equipment, which will be distributed to various regions in the country, he added.
Regarding vaccination, the Minister underlined that the Government will continue to accelerate the national vaccination drive, especially for vulnerable groups with a greater risk of COVID-19.