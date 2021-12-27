English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Ministry of Health will consistently implement four strategies to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ministry of Health will consistently implement four strategies to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Ministry Unveils Strategies to Tackle Omicron

English health covid-19 indonesian government Omicron
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 27 December 2021 18:15
Jakarta: The Indonesian Government has announced it is implementing four strategies to tackle the Omicron Variant.
 
"Ministry of Health will consistently implement four strategies to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Omicron variant. We will focus on the 3M health protocols (wearing face masks, maintaining physical distancing, and avoiding crowds), the 3T measures (testing, tracing, and treatment) or implementation of self-isolation, vaccination drive, and therapeutic treatments for COVID-19 patients," Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin said in a livestreamed press statement on the Development of COVID-19 Handling and the Evaluation of the Implementation of public activity restrictions (PPKM), Monday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
The Minister also underscored the importance of discipline in observing the 3M health protocols to curb COVID-19 transmission and appealed to the public to remain disciplined in using the PeduliLindung application.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He also urged the public not to travel abroad unless for essential urgent needs as Omicron cases have surged rapidly.
 
As 98 percent of Omicron cases in the country are from international travelers, Budi emphasized that the Government will tighten quarantine rules for travelers.
 
For the record, a number of quarantine centers provided by the Government are located in Jakarta, Surabaya, Batam, and Entikong, all of which are to anticipate the return of Indonesian migrant workers (PMI).
 
In addition to enforcing health protocols and tightening quarantine rules, the Government, he added, has also strengthening COVID-19 surveillance or detection by increasing the number of PCR test equipment that can identify the Omicron variant.
 
The Government is also strengthening COVID-19 surveillance by adding 15 units of genome sequencing equipment, which will be distributed to various regions in the country, he added.
 
Regarding vaccination, the Minister underlined that the Government will continue to accelerate the national vaccination drive, especially for vulnerable groups with a greater risk of COVID-19.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Records 120 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

Indonesia Records 120 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

English
covid-19
25 Disasters Affected ASEAN Region Last Week: Report

25 Disasters Affected ASEAN Region Last Week: Report

English
asean region
5,065 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self-Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment

5,065 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self-Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Korban Tewas Topan Rai 389 Orang, 64 Masih Hilang
Internasional

Korban Tewas Topan Rai 389 Orang, 64 Masih Hilang

Pasien Sembuh 2 Kali Lebih Banyak dari Kasus Baru Covid-19
Nasional

Pasien Sembuh 2 Kali Lebih Banyak dari Kasus Baru Covid-19

Menparekraf: UMKM Tonggak Kebangkitan Ekonomi Kreatif
Ekonomi

Menparekraf: UMKM Tonggak Kebangkitan Ekonomi Kreatif

Resmi, Harga Vespa 946 Christian Dior Tak sampai Rp500 Juta
Otomotif

Resmi, Harga Vespa 946 Christian Dior Tak sampai Rp500 Juta

5 Album Indonesia yang Patut Disimak dari 2021
Hiburan

5 Album Indonesia yang Patut Disimak dari 2021

Perjalanan Kurikulum Pendidikan di Indonesia Sejak Merdeka
Pendidikan

Perjalanan Kurikulum Pendidikan di Indonesia Sejak Merdeka

Menko PMK Terbitkan Surat Rekomendasi untuk Penetapan SNI Aksara Nusantara
Teknologi

Menko PMK Terbitkan Surat Rekomendasi untuk Penetapan SNI Aksara Nusantara

Menpora Apresiasi Semangat Juang Timnas dan Shin Tae-yong
Olahraga

Menpora Apresiasi Semangat Juang Timnas dan Shin Tae-yong

Bukan Sekadar Ornamen, Ini Makna 7 Hiasan pada Pohon Natal
Properti

Bukan Sekadar Ornamen, Ini Makna 7 Hiasan pada Pohon Natal

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!