Indonesians Should Avoid Traveling Abroad to Prevent COVID-19 Case Spike: Minister

Jakarta: The Indonesian Government has reminded people to remain alert to a likely surge in COVID-19 cases by not traveling abroad, being prudent in traveling, and avoiding crowds.The increase in daily cases has shown that transmission still occurs, for which anticipatory measures are deemed necessary."The number of daily confirmed cases is relatively increasing. This is a reminder for us that COVID-19 is still there, and that transmission still occurs among us," Communication and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate stated in a press release on Monday.Plate assessed that although the COVID-19 situation in Indonesia is under control and the vaccination coverage continued to improve, the development of COVID-19 in the country is still very dynamic, so everyone needs to be careful.This especially holds true for the spread of the Omicron variant, both caused by imported cases or local transmission, as is reflected by the increasing trend in daily cases of COVID-19.As compared to early January 2022, when the number of daily cases was still below 500, on January 16, 2022, as many as 855 cases were confirmed in a day. Meanwhile, the day before, January 15, 2022, the figure reached 1,065 cases.Plate urged people to remain vigilant over the risk of the COVID-19 case surge."The increase in people’s activities and mobility cannot be denied to trigger the potential for virus transmission. We all know this," he affirmed.To this end, he advised people to avoid non-essential travel abroad."Travel less, stay away from crowds. If you have to travel, obey the rules and follow the health protocols," he added.The minister expressed hope that all parties would be able to play their roles in preventing a spike in COVID-19 cases.The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Indonesia in March 2020. According to data provided by the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, as of January 16, 2022, at least 4,271,649 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the country, while 4,118,874 people have recovered, and 144,170 people have succumbed to the virus.