Indonesia Prioritizing Equal Internet Access: Minister

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(WAH)

Jakarta: Communication and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate highlighted the government's focus on solving the issue of accessibility disparity or digital divide in the internet services in Indonesia, including access to digital financial technology."Currently, we had 500 thousand 2G, 3G, and 4G Base Transceiver Stations (BTS), including those that have been built by our ministry," Plate said as quoted from a press release on Thursday.The Indonesian government is currently planning to build BTS to fulfill the needs of 4G signal services in all villages in the outermost, frontier and underdeveloped (3T) regions where internet services are not yet available, he remarked.Plate explained that by the end of 2022, signal coverage, particularly 4G availability, will be ensured in 83,548 villages and sub-districts in Indonesia, both built by the Information and Telecommunication Accessibility Agency (BAKTI) and with the assistance of cellular operators."Cellular operators have demonstrated their seriousness in completing the development of 4G BTS in all areas of the country, where internet services are not yet available or areas with blank spots," he remarked.In addition to focusing on completing the 4G BTS infrastructure, the Ministry of Communications and Informatics along with cellular operators have rolled out the 5G network, including the 5G experience, which is currently being implemented by telecommunications operators, specifically Telkomsel, to support various national events, including the 20th National Games (PON) in Papua."The trial and development for this 5G network will be conducted in nine cities by the three operators, specifically Telkomsel, Indosat Ooredoo, and XL Axiata," he informed.Minister Plate is optimistic that the development of 5G network would encourage and support the development and enhancement of Indonesia's digital space.