Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

200 Covid-19 Patients Receiving Treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital

English Orang Terkaya di Indonesia covid-19 pandemic covid-19 patients
Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 14 October 2021 15:01
Jakarta: Some 200 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's Covid-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of covid-19 patients at the emergency hospital decreased by 8 from 208.
 
"It decreased by 8," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Thursday.
 
According to the official, there are currently 73 male patients and 127 female patients in the emergency hospital.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
During the peak of the latest covid-19 wave, the apartment complex accommodated around 7,000 covid-19 patients.

 
(WAH)
