Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 719 covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,241,809.From Tuesday noon until Wednesdat noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 944 to 4,085,775.In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 29 to 143,299.