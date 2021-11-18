English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 11 to 143,709.
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 11 to 143,709.

Indonesia Records 400 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 November 2021 18:43
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 400 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,252,345.
 
From Wednesday noon until Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 464 to 4,100,321.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 11 to 143,709.
 
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) recently ordered his Cabinet to continue measures to curb COVID-19 transmission. 
 
The President made the statement during the Plenary Cabinet Session at the Presidential Office, Wednesday. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Let me underscore several matters for us to pay attention to. In the health sector, we must be focused on lowering the number of daily and active cases," he said, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
He added that related institutions must pay attention to regions that have seen even the slightest increase in the number of cases. 
 
For the record, the number of active cases in Indonesia is currently below 9,000 with the addition of 300-400 daily cases. 
 
Nevertheless, the President ordered his Cabinet to remain vigilant as the number of cases in several countries is rising.
 
(WAH)
