Beware of Surge in COVID-19 Cases: Minister

Jakarta: Communications and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate has urged the people to be careful on account of a surge in COVID-19 cases in Indonesia.
"The government has obligated the public to not be careless and (maintain the current situation, so that no) increase in cases occurred. Let us reduce (the number of) COVID-19 cases. We must be able to avoid the spike before it gets worse," he noted, as quoted on Thursday.
The minister also pointed out that President Joko Widodo had pressed for stricter supervision of areas where additional cases were recorded.
Based on a report of the COVID-19 Task Force, 347 additional positive cases were recorded as of Tuesday, November 16, thereby bringing the total of national COVID-19 cases to 4,251,423, counted since March 2, 2020.
On Monday, November 15, some 221 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus. Thus, some 126 people had tested positive for COVID-19 from Monday to Tuesday.
The minister also highlighted that the increasing count of new COVID-19 cases in Indonesia was directly proportional to the number of patients being treated at the Kemayoran Athlete's Village COVID-19 Emergency Hospital in Jakarta.
On Tuesday, some 19 other COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital, so currently, the hospital is accommodating a total of 215 patients.
Plate noted that the increase in COVID-19 cases occurred in tandem with the rise in bed occupancy rate at referral hospitals in the Java and Bali regions.
"Do not take every increase in cases lightly, and do not wait until it is (too late because it grows in number) before taking action. Let us all monitor it. Stop the increase in cases by maintaining (adherence to) health protocols," according to Plate.
Epidemiologist Kamaluddin Latief opined that the increase in cases in the country was attributed to the declining level of adherence to health protocols.
An increase in mobility or travel between regions as well as within their own regions was noticed as well. He noted that the decline in cases had led to several people misinterpreting it as though the COVID-19 pandemic was over.
"This is what epidemiologists always warned us that the pandemic is not over and the threat of a third wave is (clear), with the trend of cases in many countries and the spread of the delta variant," Latief emphasized.
He believed that the most effective way to suppress cases is to comply with health protocols and expedite vaccination coverage. Should the trend of cases still be on a rise to the point of going out of control, then travel restrictions must be imposed, especially during the long holidays.
"Of course, this is an unpopular decision, but it must be taken to protect our society," he concluded.