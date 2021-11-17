Indonesia Logs 522 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 522 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,251,945.
From Tuesday noon until Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 458 to 4,099,857.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 13 to 143,698.
The Government has announced that it extends public activity restrictions (PPKM) in Java and Bali islands for two weeks until 29 November 2021.
A total of 41 regencies/cities will impose PPKM Level 3, while 61 regencies/cities will implement PPKM Level 2, and 26 regencies/cities will impose PPKM Level 1, according to Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan in his press statement, Monday.
The details of this policy, Luhut added, will be regulated in the Instruction of Minister of Home Affairs.