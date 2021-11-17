English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 13 to 143,698.
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 13 to 143,698.

Indonesia Logs 522 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 November 2021 18:29
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 522 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,251,945.
 
From Tuesday noon until Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 458 to 4,099,857.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 13 to 143,698.
 
The Government has announced that it extends public activity restrictions (PPKM) in Java and Bali islands for two weeks until 29 November 2021. 
 
A total of 41 regencies/cities will impose PPKM Level 3, while 61 regencies/cities will implement PPKM Level 2, and 26 regencies/cities will impose PPKM Level 1, according to Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan in his press statement, Monday. 
 
The details of this policy, Luhut added, will be regulated in the Instruction of Minister of Home Affairs.
 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia, US Celebrate Joint Efforts in the Fight against Corruption

Indonesia, US Celebrate Joint Efforts in the Fight against Corruption

English
united states
Legislator Calls for Expanding Jakwifi Network in Jakarta

Legislator Calls for Expanding Jakwifi Network in Jakarta

English
jakarta
Community Organization Rejects Arrival of Beer Containers at Manokwari Port

Community Organization Rejects Arrival of Beer Containers at Manokwari Port

English
west papua province
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Luhut: Pfizer akan Investasi di Sejumlah Bidang Tahun Depan
Ekonomi

Luhut: Pfizer akan Investasi di Sejumlah Bidang Tahun Depan

Indonesia Masters: Jonatan Melenggang, Ginting Terhadang
Olahraga

Indonesia Masters: Jonatan Melenggang, Ginting Terhadang

Presiden: APBN 2022 Harus Jadi Instrumen Pendongkrak Pertumbuhan Ekonomi
Nasional

Presiden: APBN 2022 Harus Jadi Instrumen Pendongkrak Pertumbuhan Ekonomi

Peluang Insentif PPnBM Diperpanjang Tahun Depan Terbuka Lebar
Otomotif

Peluang Insentif PPnBM Diperpanjang Tahun Depan Terbuka Lebar

Nadiem Sampaikan Kebijakan Merdeka Belajar di Sidang Umum UNESCO
Pendidikan

Nadiem Sampaikan Kebijakan Merdeka Belajar di Sidang Umum UNESCO

Leica Siap Bantu Garap Xiaomi 12 Ultra?
Teknologi

Leica Siap Bantu Garap Xiaomi 12 Ultra?

Wajah Lyodra Terpampang di Times Square New York
Hiburan

Wajah Lyodra Terpampang di Times Square New York

Biden Tegaskan AS Tidak Dukung Upaya Kemerdekaan Taiwan
Internasional

Biden Tegaskan AS Tidak Dukung Upaya Kemerdekaan Taiwan

Mau Bangun Rumah, Sewa Jasa Tukang atau Kontraktor?
Properti

Mau Bangun Rumah, Sewa Jasa Tukang atau Kontraktor?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!