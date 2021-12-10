English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 5 to 143,923.
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 5 to 143,923.

Govt Records 192 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 December 2021 22:48
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 192 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,258,752.
 
From Thrsday noon until Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 311 to 4,109,675.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 5 to 143,923.
 
More than 100 million Indonesian people have received the complete dose of COVID-19 vaccination.
 
According to Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Ministry of Health continues to speed up vaccination drive by joining hands with all relevant stakeholders.
 
In addition to carrying out mass vaccinations, Ministry of Health has also issued a Circular instructing all vaccination service posts, the Ministry’s technical management unit (UPT) such as the port health authorities (KKP), vertical hospital and health polytechnic across Indonesia to carry out vaccination to the people regardless of their domicile.
 
(WAH)
