Stay Vigilant against Omicron Variant: Jokowi

Jakarta: In light of the spike in COVID-19 cases triggered by the Omicron variant, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called on the public to stay vigilant.
However, the President also said there is no need to overreact.
"We need to be careful, be vigilant, but we must not cause fear and panic," the President said in a statement from Bogor Presidential Palace, in Bogor, West Java province, Tuesday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
According to the President, various studies including reports from the World Health Organization unveiled that the Omicron variant is more easily transmitted yet cause milder symptoms.
In the meantime, to slow down the rate of transmission of the Omicron, the President also emphasized a number of points, including reducing mobility.
President Jokowi also asked the public not to travel abroad for non-essential purposes.
The President also underscored the importance of vaccination in tackling the pandemic, including the current increase in Omicron cases, while urging the public to immediately get their jab, both primary and secondary doses or even boosters.
The President also again reminded the people once again to remain disciplined in implementing health protocols as one of the measures to tackle the pandemic.